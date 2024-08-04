Scottie Scheffler wins men's golf gold for triumphant Olympic debut

Paris, France - Scottie Scheffler won men's golf gold on his Olympic debut with a thrilling one-stroke victory ahead of Britain's Tommy Fleetwood on Sunday.

Gold medallist US' Scottie Scheffler poses for pictures on the podium after round 4 of the men’s golf individual stroke play of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, south-west of Paris on Sunday. © JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP

The American world number one secured his seventh win of the year with a course record-equalling 62 at Le Golf National to edge out silver medallist Fleetwood on 19-under-par for the tournament.



"It's emotional sitting there on the podium and hearing your national anthem, it really is," said Scheffler.

"It's been a long week. It's been a challenging week. I played some great golf today."

"There's part of me that's disappointed, of course, but at the same time, I never dreamt that I would be an Olympic medallist," said Fleetwood.

"I'm still unbelievably proud and happy."

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama had to settle for bronze on 17-under after a dramatic final round that saw several players challenge for the medals.

Jon Rahm sat four shots ahead after 10 holes but fell away badly to finish tied fifth with Rory McIlroy, whose hopes were dashed by a double-bogey on the 15th.

"I did it myself. What it represents and what it could have been for Spain is what makes it more painful," said Rahm.

Reigning champion Xander Schauffele, who was tied for the overnight lead with Rahm, dropped out of contention with a three-over back nine.

"It sucks. Not very happy with it to be honest," said the PGA Championship and British Open champion. "Not a whole lot of positives, obviously, from it."

Frenchman Victor Perez delighted the home fans with a stunning surge through the field but finished in fourth place despite his 63, which included a run of four birdies and an eagle in the space of five holes.

Scheffler continued his magnificent season, which has also delivered his second Masters and Players Championship titles, with a majestic fourth round.

