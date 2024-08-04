US wins Olympic gold and sets world record for women's 4x100m medley swim relay

Paris, France - The US set a new world record time as they powered to Olympic gold in the women's 4x100m medley swim relay on Sunday with Australia taking silver and China bronze.

Gold medallists team USA – (L-R) Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh, and Torri Huske – pose after women's 4x100m medley relay swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on Sunday. © SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

The Americans hit the wall in 3m 49.63, beating the previous record of 3:50.40 set by the US team at the 2019 World Championships.

It was the perfect end to a strong Games for the American women with the team of Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh, and Torri Huske all adding to their medal haul.

Canada's Kylie Masse grabbed an early lead in the opening backstroke leg but Smith handed over to King with the Americans in the lead.

King extended the USA's lead over the Canadians with the highly fancied Australian team in third.

Walsh, silver medallist in the 100m butterfly, opened up an unsurmountable lead before Huske, who won gold in the 100m fly and silver in the 100m freestyle, made sure of the world record and the gold with a strong anchor leg.