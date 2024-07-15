Copa América final marred by disastrous organization as fans in Miami say they were treated like "animals"

Miami, Florida - Chaotic scenes delayed the start of the Copa América soccer final between Argentina and Colombia on Sunday by over 75 minutes after poor organization nearly caused a catastrophic crush .

Tournament organizers halted entry into the ground and delayed kick-off of the South American soccer showpiece after Miami-Dade Police ordered the gates around Miami's Hard Rock Stadium closed two hours before kick off, due to unspecified "unruly behavior."

This caused a dangerous build up of fans and a crush developed, with some people needing medical attention, mainly for heat exhaustion.

An AFP reporter on the scene witnessed several fans receiving treatment from paramedics inside the venue, and others staggering and needing help from friends before lying down on the floor.

Miami-Dade Police said in a statement there had been "several incidents" prior to the game at the venue.

"These incidents have been a result of unruly behavior of fans trying to access the stadium," the statement said.

Fans however took aim at the organization of the event, with one Argentina supporter saying fans had been treated like "animals."

"They are treating us like animals, basically there's no organization whatsoever, there is nothing. I mean, they didn't prepare for 60,000 people," Cabarelli said. "There is no preparation, people are fainting and passing out."