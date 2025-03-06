Is US Soccer bidding to host the 2031 Women's World Cup?

Chicago, Illinois - The United States Soccer Federation (USSF) said Wednesday it will press ahead with a joint bid for the 2031 Women's World Cup after a FIFA decision boosted the CONCACAF region's chances of staging the tournament.

The US Women’s National Team celebrate their win after the SheBelieves Cup final soccer match against Canada in Columbus, Ohio, on April 9, 2024. © Graham STOKES / AFP

The USSF said in a brief statement on social media that it planned to "complete the bid process to host the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup" in partnership with the CONCACAF regional federation and its members.

"We are excited by the opportunity to welcome teams and fans, inspire the next generation and grow the game regionally and globally," the US federation said.

The US and Mexico had initially planned to bid for the 2027 Women's World Cup but withdrew their candidacy last year weeks ahead of a FIFA vote in Bangkok, saying they would instead concentrate on a successful bid for 2031.

The 2027 tournament was eventually awarded to Brazil.

In a statement issued in Zurich earlier Wednesday, world governing body FIFA announced that the field of eligible regions for the 2031 hosts had been narrowed down to two – North America, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF), and Africa (CAF).

A US joint bid would still face competition, with both South Africa and Morocco in the running to stage the 2031 tournament.