Messi magic leads Inter Miami to Leagues Cup in epic final against Nashville

Nashville, Tennessee - He came, he saw, he conquered – a month after lighting up the MLS by joining Inter Miami, Leo Messi has already won his first title in US soccer !

Leo Messi celebrated with his teammates as Inter Miami won the Leagues Cup after a dramatic penalty shootout with Nashville SC. © Chandan Khanna / AFP

On Saturday night, Inter became the first US team to lift the Leagues Cup after a dramatic final against Nashville SC.

The Argentine magician scored his 10th goal in seven games – a typical work of art – but had to experience another nerve-wracking penalty shootout as Nashville hit back through to make it 1-1 in regulation time.

Then came the most astonishing finale, with all 22 players taking part in an epic shootout. Messi scored the first kick, but a series of twists and turns led to a showdown between goalkeepers Drake Callender and Elliot Panicco. In the end, the Miami shot stopper was the hero, dispatching his effort under the crossbar and then getting up to save his counterpart's penalty.

Callender might have been the protagonist on the night, but it was Messi who was honored after the match as top scorer and best player in the revamped competition.

His teammates threw the 36-year-old world champion from Argentina into the air in jubilation even before the trophy was handed over.

It was a crushing disappointment for Nashville, who, like Inter, playing just its third MLS campaign. Miami are bottom of the league but have won all seven games since Messi's debut.