Trump casts doubt over Boston's status as 2026 World Cup host city

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Tuesday again suggested that he may pull 2026 World Cup soccer matches from US cities he claims are not safe, and which also happen to be led by Democrats.

"If somebody is doing a bad job, and if I feel there's unsafe conditions, I would call Gianni (Infantino), the head of FIFA, who's phenomenal, and I would say: 'Let's move it to another location,'" Trump said in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

"And he would do that. He wouldn't love to do it, but he'd do it very easily."

Trump was responding to a reporter who asked him about Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, a Democrat.

"I think she is hurting Boston," Trump said of Wu, whom he described as "radical-left."

"If I thought Boston was doing something that was going to cause safety conditions for the World Cup... we would do that," he said of moving World Cup matches away from the designated host city.

The US hosts the 48-team tournament together with Mexico and Canada. Its 11 host locations are Seattle, San Francisco, Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Miami, New York/New Jersey, and Philadelphia.

Trump has frequently cited rising crime in cities governed by Democrats, though independent analyses shows the opposed to be true. He has deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles, Chicago, Memphis, and Washington DC to crush protests against ICE raids.