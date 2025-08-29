2025 US Open: Alcaraz surges into fourth round as Raducanu crashes out

New York, New York - Carlos Alcaraz surged into the fourth round of the US Open on Friday as Novak Djokovic and defending women's champion Aryna Sabalenka aimed to keep their title bids on track.

Carlos Alcaraz surged into the fourth round of the US Open on Friday with a decisive, three-set win.

Spanish second seed Alcaraz breezed past Italian 32nd seed Luciano Darderi in emphatic fashion, winning 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Alcaraz's one hour 44-minute victory sends the 2022 US Open champion into a meeting on Sunday against France's Arthur Rinderknech, who defeated compatriot Benjamin Bonzi 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

Alcaraz is aiming to finish the season on a high after winning the French Open in June before losing in the final of Wimbledon last month.

The five-time Grand Slam singles champion opened Friday's play on the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center's main court, and admitted he had been nervous about his early 11:30 AM local time start.

"I'm not an early morning person, so it's difficult for me to wake up in the morning," Alcaraz said. "One of the good things today, though I woke up early, did the warm up and felt good.

"Starting at 11:3,0 my first goal is to start well with a good energy and rhythm. I played great tennis, good performance, so I'm proud of that.

Alcaraz needed a medical timeout while leading 5-4 in the second set for treatment on his right knee, but later said he had no injury concerns.

"I just asked the physio to have a look at it because I wanted to be feeling good physically for that last set," he said. "I'm not worried about it."