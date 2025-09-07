2025 US Open: Aryna Sabalenka defeats Amanda Anisimova to retain crown

New York, New York - World number one Aryna Sabalenka overpowered Amanda Anisimova to defend her US Open crown on Saturday, defeating her American rival in straight sets to clinch the fourth Grand Slam title of her career.

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with the trophy after winning the women's singles final at the 2025 US Open. © REUTERS

Sabalenka ruthlessly attacked Anisimova's shaky service game to complete a 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) victory on the Arthur Ashe Stadium which cements her status at the pinnacle of women's tennis.

The 27-year-old from Belarus had gone into Saturday's final knowing it was her last chance to grab a Grand Slam crown in 2025 after agonizing losses in the Australian and French Open finals.

Sabalenka duly atoned for those losses to end Anisimova's hopes of a remarkable redemption just two months after her traumatic 6-0, 6-0 thrashing by Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final.

"It's crazy, all those tough lessons were worth it for this one," said Sabalenka afterwards. "I'm speechless right now."

Anisimova had won six of nine previous encounters against Sabalenka, a run which included a victory in the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

But a determined Sabalenka, playing in the seventh Grand Slam title game of her career, brought all her experience to bear as she slammed the door on Anisimova's dream of a maiden Grand Slam title.

"Losing in two finals in a row is great, but it's also super hard," Anisimova said. "I think I didn't fight hard enough for my dreams today."

Sabalenka clinched the win after once again demonstrating her incredible prowess in tiebreaks – winning her 19th consecutive breaker 7/3 to complete victory in one hour and 34 minutes.