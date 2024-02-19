Coco Gauff hopes tennis will follow basketball in male vs. female duels

Indanapolis, Indiana - US Open champion Coco Gauff said on Monday tennis can follow basketball's example and have men facing women in specialized contests such as Serena Williams and Australian Nick Kyrgios in serve targets.

American tennis star Coco Gauff says she hopes tennis can follow the NBA in more male vs. female challenges. © REUTERS

Gauff was speaking after Stephen Curry sank his last four shots from the right corner to defeat Sabrina Ionescu 29-26 in a 3-point NBA-Women's NBA Challenge on Saturday at NBA All-Star weekend.



The first-ever shootout of the sexes was a groundbreaking showdown between elite guards – Golden State's Curry, the NBA's all-time 3-point basket leader, and WNBA single-season 3-point record holder Ionescu of the New York Liberty.

Both players shot from the NBA three-point line, which is farther away from the basket than the WNBA three-point line.

Speaking to reporters in Dubai, where she is competing in the WTA tournament, Gauff was asked what skills challenge, akin to the ones featured at the weekend, would work in tennis.

The 19-year-old American said she would love to see Serena Williams and Nick Kyrgios go toe-to-toe in a serve targets contest.

"There's also like the dropshot one," she said. "Ons (Jabeur) and Carlos (Alcaraz) would be a cool matchup against that. There could be maybe a consistency challenge."