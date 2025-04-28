Coco Gauff interview captures moment blackout struck Madrid Open

Madrid, Spain - Tennis star Coco Gauff was caught on the court as a massive blackout struck Spain, where she is competing in the Madrid Open.

Tennis star Coco Gauff was caught on the court as a massive blackout struck Spain, where she is competing in the Madrid Open. © THOMAS COEX / AFP

The 21-year-old was fresh off a victory over Belinda Bencic on Monday when the power across the country abruptly went out.

In a viral interview clip, Gauff was visibly caught off guard as the LED screen behind her went dark and the reporter's microphone lost its audio.

Play at the Madrid Open has been suspended for the rest of the day amid the blackout, which also affected Portugal and parts of France.

Three matches were completed before the outage, with Grigor Dimitrov and Jacob Fearnley's match suspended during the second set.

"For reasons beyond the control of the organization and in order to guarantee general safety, the nationwide power-cut experienced in Spain on Monday April 28 has forced the cancellation of both the day and night sessions at the Madrid Open," the tournament said in a social media statement.

The Spanish government is still working to uncover the cause of the blackout, and repair efforts have restored power in some areas of the country.