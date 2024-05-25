Rafael Nadal opens up on whether it could be his final French Open

Paris, France - Rafael Nadal said Saturday that he is likely appearing at the French Open for the final time but cautioned it was "not 100%" certain, describing the tennis tournament where he has been champion 14 times as a "magical place."

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal speaks during a press conference ahead of the French Open in Paris. © REUTERS

"It's a big, big chance that this is going to be my last Roland Garros, but if I have to tell you it's 100% my last Roland Garros, sorry, but I will not, because I cannot predict what's going on. I hope you understand," said the Spaniard.



Nadal, who will celebrate his 38th birthday on June 3, faces world number four Alexander Zverev in the first round in Paris on Monday.

The Spanish legend has racked up 112 wins in 115 matches at the tournament since his title-winning 2005 debut when he was just 19.

He has 22 Grand Slam titles – second only to Novak Djokovic's 24 on the all-time men's list – but his career has been plagued by injuries.

Nadal has played just four tournaments since January last year after suffering a hip injury and then a muscle tear. As a result, his ranking has slumped to 276 in the world, and he comes into the French Open unseeded.

"I have been going through a long process of recovery with a very difficult injury, almost two years of suffering, but I feel better now," he said. "I have fewer limitations than three, four weeks ago, without a doubt."

Nadal had to sit out the 2023 French Open through injury. The year before, he won his 14th title but revealed that he could only play with daily pain-killing injections in his feet.