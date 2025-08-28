2025 US Open: Taylor Townsend responds to Ostapenko's "no class" insult

New York, New York - Jelena Ostapenko was involved in a furious on-court confrontation with Taylor Townsend after being dumped out of the US Open tennis tournament by the unseeded American on Wednesday.

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia (r.) insults Taylor Townsend of the US following their Women's Singles Second Round match on Day Four of the 2025 US Open. © CLIVE BRUNSKILL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Latvian 25th seed Ostapenko unleashed an angry verbal volley at Townsend following her 7-5, 6-1 second-round defeat.

Townsend later revealed that Ostapenko had accused her of lacking "class" during her tirade.

"She told me I have no education, no class, and to see what happens if we play each other outside of the US," Townsend told reporters.

"I said, I'm excited, bring it. I've never been the one to back down from anything like that. I just thought that it was really interesting."

"There's no beef. But again, like you guys saw, I didn't back down because you're not going to insult me, especially after I carried myself a certain type of way with nothing but respect."

"If I show respect to you, I expect respect as well. That's just the fact of the matter... it was unfortunate, but, you know, it's something I can put on my TikTok."