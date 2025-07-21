Venus Williams to make comeback in Washington after health scare

Washington DC - Venus Williams will make her return from a 16-month layoff at this week's DC Open, with the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion saying Sunday she is not sure of anything beyond that.

Venus Williams of the US hits a shot to Diana Shnaider of Russia during her women's singles match during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 19, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Florida. © MEGAN BRIGGS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 45-year-old tennis star overcame a serious health scare last year and after enjoying a visit to Wimbledon decided to accept a wildcard into the US capital tournament, the first hardcourt tuneup for the US Open.

"I think I know what I want to do, but I don't always want to talk about it," Williams said. "I'm just here for now. And who knows? Maybe there is more. I hold my cards close, but at the moment, I'm focused just on this."

Williams will open against 23-year-old American Peyton Stearns, ranked 34th in the world. Stearns won her only WTA title last year on clay at Rabat.

The older sister of 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams has not played since a first-round loss at Miami last year.

"My personal goal is to have fun I think right now and enjoy the moment, not put too much pressure on myself," Venus Williams said.

"I don't know if I define success at this moment in any sort of way other than believing in myself and sticking to my process. That's not easy to do, especially after a layoff. So those are my goals."