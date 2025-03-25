World Athletics to introduce mandatory sex testing for female competitions

Nanjing, China - World Athletics said on Tuesday it had approved the introduction of a cheek swab test to determine if an athlete is biologically female.

Sebastian Coe, head of World Athletics, has announced the approval of the introduction of a cheek swab test to determine if an athlete is biologically female. © Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP

Sebastian Coe, the head of the international track and field federation, said the decision taken by the body's decision-making council was a "really important" way of protecting the female category.

"It's important to do it because it maintains everything that we've been talking about, and particularly recently, about not just talking about the integrity of female women's sport, but actually guaranteeing it," Coe said in a press conference after the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.

"We feel this is a really important way of providing confidence and maintaining that absolute focus on the integrity of competition."

World Athletics added that it had not fixed a date for the introduction of the measure, "but it is expected to be in place for the World Championships in Tokyo this year."

Coe said the decision to introduce the swab testing was taken after a wide consultation on the proposal.

"Overwhelmingly, the view has come back that this is absolutely the way to go," although he added that the swab test was not considered to be overly intrusive.