Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabby Thomas cruise to wins at opening Grand Slam Track

Kingston, Jamaica - Two-time Olympic 400m hurdles champion and world record-holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone cruised to victory as the opening leg of the new Grand Slam Track athletics circuit got under way in Jamaica on Friday.

USA's Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone celebrates winning the women's 400m hurdles during the Grand Slam Track competition at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. © RICARDO MAKYN / AFP

American track star McLaughlin-Levrone – racing in her signature event for the first time since winning gold at the Paris Olympics last year – romped home in 52.76sec at Kingston's National Stadium.

The 25-year-old, who will also race in Sunday's 400m, was always in control and had opened a significant lead as she came off the final bend before pulling away to finish several meters clear of 2016 Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad, who was second in 54.59sec.

"You know, just shaking the cobwebs off," McLaughlin-Levrone said after her first race of the year. "The first one always hurts, but happy to be here."

McLaughlin-Levrone is now in pole position to claim the $100,000 being offered to the athlete with the best combined result from the 400m hurdles and 400m.

The lucrative prize money on offer is one of the notable features of the four-event series, which was conceived by US Olympic legend Michael Johnson with the aim of revitalizing interest in track racing.

The opening action of a series that has been billed as the dawn of a new era for the sport was played out in front of a mostly empty stadium.