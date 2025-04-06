Gabby Thomas and Kenny Bednarek hit jackpot at Grand Slam Track meet

Kingston, Jamaica - Olympic 200m champion Gabby Thomas was among the first big winners of the inaugural Grand Slam Track series on Saturday, digging deep to finish second in the women's 400m to clinch the $100,000 long sprints jackpot.

From l. to r.: The four Slam Champs – USA's Kenneth Bednarek, USA's Gabrielle Thomas, Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji, and Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith – pose during the Grand Slam Track competition at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. © RICARDO MAKYN / AFP

Thomas, who had stormed to a convincing victory in her specialist event the 200m on Friday at Kingston's National Stadium, took second in 49.14sec behind Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser, the 2019 world champion who finished in 48.67sec.

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic – the reigning Olympic 400m champion – was third in 49.35sec.

"I'm not sure I've ever been more tired in my life," Thomas said afterwards. "I knew that was going to be one of the hardest races of my life just because of the talent in the field."

Thomas's combined results over the two races made her one of the four athletes racing on Saturday to win $100,000 each for their performances over the first two days.

"I heard them saying on the home stretch '$100K on the line' and it really, really motivated me," the 28-year-old said following her race.