First flying car gets official liftoff to fly in a toast to the future!

San Mateo, California - Flying cars that were once only depicted as futuristic fiction in the '80s and '90s are now set to become reality. Alef Aeronautics is taking advance orders, and just got a huge leg up.

The flying car from the company Alef Aeronautics can be pre-ordered for a whopping $300,000. © Alef Aeronautics Inc

Beep beep! Are flying cars actually upon us?

A fully electric Model A car that can both drive on the road and fly through the air is being advertised on Alef's website and available for pre-order.

Inspired by the classic film Back to the Future, the vehicle's developers got together in 2015 and worked on implementing the idea of a flying car, they explained.

It was unveiled in October and has now become the first car officially certified to fly.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has now granted the car a Special Airworthiness Certification for testing the flying car, the company announced in a press release.

It is the first time a vehicle drivable on public roads and has received legal approval to fly.

"This is a one small step for planes, one giant step for cars," said Alef CEO Jim Dukhovny, echoing the famous words declared during the first moon landing in 1969.

Whether the flying car will ultimately find its way into the history books in the same way as the astronauts of the Apollo 11 mission remains to be seen. Especially since it is going for a whopping price.