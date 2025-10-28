Uber to deploy 100,000 robotaxis through new partnership

San Francisco, California - Uber and Nvidia on Tuesday announced an alliance to deploy 100,000 robotaxis starting in 2027.

"Together with Uber, we're creating a framework for the entire industry to deploy autonomous fleets at scale, powered by Nvidia AI infrastructure," Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang said in a release.

Nvidia also said it was working with car makers Stellantis, Lucid, and Mercedes-Benz to "bridge today's human-driven mobility with the autonomous fleets of tomorrow."

The partnerships come as AI chip star Nvidia works to put itself at the core of self-driving vehicle systems.

"Robotaxis mark the beginning of a global transformation in mobility – making transportation safer, cleaner, and more efficient," Huang said.

"What was once science fiction is fast becoming an everyday reality."

AI, along with super-fast, reliable internet connectivity, promises to be essential to cars reacting safely and smartly on the road.

"Nvidia is the backbone of the AI era and is now fully harnessing that innovation to unleash L4 (Level-4) autonomy at enormous scale," said Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi.

Level-4 autonomous vehicles can handle driving demands independently.

It was unclear whether Uber planned to have human drivers in robotaxis as a safety measure in areas where such precaution is not mandated by regulations.

The companies did not provide details of how quickly robotaxis would roll out or who would make them.