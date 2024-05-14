Waymo robotaxis face probe from top US auto safety regulator

San Francisco, California - The top US auto safety regulator on Tuesday said it had opened an investigation into Google-owned Waymo after reports of 22 incidents with its self-driving technology.

Waymo robotaxis and their self-driving technology are facing an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Office of Defects Investigation said the problems took place in vehicles equipped with Waymo's fifth generation automated driving system.



The preliminary probe into the robotaxi company will cover the firm's 444 vehicles, according to documents posted on the agency's website.

Waymo vehicles are available to customers in San Francisco and Phoenix, with Los Angeles and Austin expected to come online next.

The NHTSA said reports included "collisions with stationary and semi-stationary objects such as gates and chains, collisions with parked vehicles, and instances in which the cars appeared to disobey traffic safety control devices."

The investigation will evaluate the technology's ability to avoid collisions with objects and vehicles, the office said.