ChatGPT maker OpenAI sparks new fears with voice cloning software plans

San José, California - ChatGPT developer OpenAI is working on software to clone human voices, an innovation that could transform how films, shows, and other content is consumed in foreign languages, but one that is also being seen as a threat to democracy.

ChatGPT developer OpenAI is working on software to clone human voices called Voice Engine. © IMAGO / SOPA Images

"Voice Engine [...] uses text input and a single 15-second audio sample to generate natural-sounding speech that closely resembles the original speaker," the company announced.

OpenAI says it has been developing software since 2022 designed to convert text into speech.

However, it remains to be seen if and when Voice Engine will be available to the general public.

OpenAI admits that, especially in an election year, such an application brings considerable risks.

Due to the fear this software could be misused, the company is "taking a cautious and informed approach" to a broader release.

OpenAI is seeking debate on the opportunities and risks of the technology and wants to carry out further tests.