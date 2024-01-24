Sundance film screening ends in walkout over AI dispute

Park City, Utah - An audience member was ejected from a Sundance festival event Tuesday in a spat over artificial intelligence, triggering a walkout that illustrates the divisions the technology has rapidly wrought in the film industry.

Filmmaker Rashaad Newsome attends the Being (the Digital Griot) premiere during the Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2024, in Park City, Utah. © Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

AI – a key driver of the recent Hollywood strikes – has been debated extensively at this year's indie movie festival in Utah.



Filmmakers have experimented with using the technology as a creative tool, while also cautioning about its potential to erase jobs and stifle human expression and connection.

At a Tuesday screening of Being (The Digital Griot), in which audience members were encouraged to approach the screen and discuss issues like racism and the patriarchy with an AI bot, an audience member appeared to shout "fuck this AI."

"I'm not here to be cursed out and I'm not going to have my AI child be cursed out either," responded the film's creator, artist Rashaad Newsome, refusing to participate in a post-screening Q&A until action was taken.

Festival staff forced the woman who had apparently yelled to leave the auditorium, prompting jeers.

Roughly a quarter of the auditorium walked out in solidarity, with some complaining that debate was being shut down and others insisting the lady expelled had not been the actual culprit.

Sundance organizers told AFP they were "looking into" the incident and "reviewing all available material to determine what happened so that corrective actions can be taken."

But the incident highlighted long-brewing and sharply escalating tensions triggered by the issue of AI in the film world – something that this year's Sundance lineup was specifically programmed to address.