Google AI ad rankles some Olympics viewers: "Exactly what we do not want"

Mountain View, California - Google irked some watchers of the Olympic Games over the weekend with an ad showing its artificial intelligence program help a girl write a letter to her sports idol.

A Google Gemini ad featuring a girl writing an AI-generated fan letter to American Olympic hurdler Sydney Michelle McLaughlin-Levrone is sparking controversy online. © Collage: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The "Dear Sydney" ad, intended to adorably tout capabilities of Google's Gemini AI, featured a dad warmly describing how the tool wrote his daughter a letter to American hurdler Sydney Michelle McLaughlin-Levrone.



But some viewers bashed the ad as promoting the notion that parents should coax their children to rely on AI rather than learn to express themselves.

"It is one of the most disturbing commercials I've ever seen," Syracuse University professor of advanced media in residence Shelly Palmer said in a blog post.

"This is exactly what we do not want anyone to do with AI. Ever."

Palmer contended that the commercial suggests a poorly worded prompt to a generative AI tool can express a person's feeling better than they could do it themselves.

"This commercial showing somebody having a child use AI to write a fan letter to her hero sucks," author Linda Holmes wrote in a post on BlueSky.

"Who wants an AI-written fan letter?"