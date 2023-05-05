Google confirms long-rumored entry into folding smartphone business

Mountain View, California - Google has confirmed that it is expanding its smartphone business with a new foldable model, competing with rival manufacturers like Samsung in a relatively new and niche form factor.

Google has announced an upcoming new Pixel smartphone foldable model. © IMAGO / Zoonar

A Pixel-like phone that folds out into a roughly square-shaped tablet can be seen in a teaser video released on social media ahead of its full unveiling at Google's I/O developer summit on May 10. Google has not yet shared further details on the device, called the Pixel Fold.



However, CNBC reported in April that the Pixel Fold would have a 7.6-inch display when unfolded. When folded closed, owners will be able to use a 5.8-inch screen on the outside. This would make it roughly the same size as its main rival, Samsung Fold.

Samsung has been particularly strong in the foldable phone business so far, and the South Korean smartphone market leader has two model series on offer.

In one, the device can be unfolded to the size of a tablet, while the other is more compact and is the size of an ordinary phone when unfolded.