Google could face new challenge as OpenAI teases web browser

Dublin, Ireland - With Google's Gemini battling with OpenAI and its ChatGPT for supremacy in the growing artificial intelligence market, the latter is fighting back by not only testing a search engine but by reportedly lining up a web browser to take on Chrome.

OpenAI is fighting back at Google by not only testing a search engine but by reportedly lining up a web browser to take on Chrome. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The work-in-progress OpenAI browser would incorporate ChatGPT, according to technology news website The Information, which said in a November 21 report that OpenAI has hired two people who were "instrumental" in putting Chrome together for Google.

The ChatGPT maker is also said to be in talks with companies such as Eventbrite and Condé Nast about powering the search function on their websites.

The report was published the day after the Department of Justice told Google to sell Chrome to end its alleged monopoly of internet search and related advertising.

Google accused the US government of a "radical interventionist agenda" that would, if enforced, "break" Google products that people not only use "every day" but "love."

The department's demand, the latest development in its challenge to Google dating back to 2020, came after a judge in August found that Google illegally monopolizes online search and related advertising.

Government lawyers have claimed that Google uses Chrome to funnel internet users to its search engine, which is estimated to host around 90% of the world's web searches.