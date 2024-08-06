Google suffers huge blow in antitrust case as judge delivers landmark verdict

Washington DC - A US judge on Monday handed Google a major legal blow, ruling in a landmark antitrust case that the tech giant has maintained a monopoly with its dominant search engine.

District Court Judge Amit Mehta found that Google had a monopoly for search and for text ads through exclusive distribution agreements that made it the "default" option that people were likely to use on devices.

"After having carefully considered and weighed the witness testimony and evidence, the court reaches the following conclusion: Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly," Mehta wrote in his ruling.

The internet behemoth "has a major, largely unseen advantage over its rivals: default distribution," he wrote.

The antitrust trial pitting US prosecutors and nearly a dozen states against Google ended in May.

"This victory against Google is an historic win for the American people," said US Attorney General Merrick Garland. "No company – no matter how large or influential – is above the law."

Google will appeal the verdict, according to global affairs president Kent Walker.

Walker pointed out that Mehta concludes Google is the industry's highest quality search engine, particularly on mobile devices.

"Given this, and that people are increasingly looking for information in more and more ways, we plan to appeal," Walker said. "As this process continues, we will remain focused on making products that people find helpful and easy to use."