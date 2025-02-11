Google follows Trump administration's lead with "Gulf of America" change for US users

Google has changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America for US users of its Maps service after the Trump administration unilaterally renamed the body of water.

Both names are displayed for users outside the US.

The tech giant had announced the change in advance, citing its "longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources."

The US Board on Geographic Names renamed the body of water on the south coast of the US and east coast of Mexico on Monday, after President Donald Trump ordered the relabelling in honor of "American greatness" shortly after coming into office.

The current name of the sea inlet on the southern coast of the US has been in use since the 16th century.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum in response said that "for us, it will continue to be the Gulf of Mexico and for the entire world it will continue to be the Gulf of Mexico."

The waters border not only the US states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida, but also Mexico and Cuba. According to Trump's decree, the name change applies to the area up to the maritime borders of Mexico and Cuba.

Users outside the US now see Gulf of Mexico first and Gulf of America in brackets next to it, similar to other cases in which different countries use different names for the same geographical location.