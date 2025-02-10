Trump signs big proclamation as he flies over "Gulf of America"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has made the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico official as Air Force One flew across what is now the "Gulf of America."

Trump has made the "Gulf of America" rename official in a proclamation signed aboard Air Force One. © AFP/Roberto Schmidt

The Gulf of Mexico has now been officially renamed the "Gulf of America" after Trump signed a proclamation as Air Force One made its first journey across the renamed gulf.

Trump's ability to rename the gulf is based on executive powers granted to him by the US Constitution, which allow him to give notice to the Department of the Interior to begin and carry out an official geographic name change.

Formalized in an executive order signed on January 20 named "Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness," it is unclear whether other countries will follow suit with the name change.

"As my Administration restores American pride in the history of American greatness, it is fitting and appropriate for our great Nation to come together and commemorate this momentous occasion and the renaming of the Gulf of America," Trump's formal proclamation read.

"I call upon public officials and all the people of the United States to observe this day with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities."

In a video posted on Truth Social and shared by government officials and MAGA loyalists, Trump can be seen signing the proclamation after Air Force One entered the airspace above the Gulf of America for the first time.