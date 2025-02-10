Trump signs big proclamation as he flies over "Gulf of America"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump has made the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico official as Air Force One flew across what is now the "Gulf of America."
Trump's ability to rename the gulf is based on executive powers granted to him by the US Constitution, which allow him to give notice to the Department of the Interior to begin and carry out an official geographic name change.
Formalized in an executive order signed on January 20 named "Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness," it is unclear whether other countries will follow suit with the name change.
"As my Administration restores American pride in the history of American greatness, it is fitting and appropriate for our great Nation to come together and commemorate this momentous occasion and the renaming of the Gulf of America," Trump's formal proclamation read.
"I call upon public officials and all the people of the United States to observe this day with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities."
In a video posted on Truth Social and shared by government officials and MAGA loyalists, Trump can be seen signing the proclamation after Air Force One entered the airspace above the Gulf of America for the first time.
Trump officially renames Gulf of Mexico among Americans
"Air Force One is currently in international waters," the pilot can be heard saying over the PA system. "The first time in history flying over the recently named Gulf of America."
"Please enjoy the flight, and we are now about to head westbound to Super Bowl 59."
"Wow. He did that well," Trump is seen saying, before signing the proclamation on camera. "Make America Great Again, right? That's all we care about."
Cover photo: AFP/Roberto Schmidt