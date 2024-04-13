Google accused of "playing games with California's democracy" after blocking news sites

Mountain View, California - Google on Friday said it is testing removing links to California news sites for some users in the state as legislators mull making the search giant pay for connecting people to news.

Google said it was testing removing links to California news sites as it brands a state bill that would create a "link tax" unaccetable. © Collage: Unsplash/AbsolutVision & REUTERS

The tech titan is preparing for the possible passage of the California Journalism Preservation Act (CJPA) that would create a "link tax" for connecting users in the state to news articles, Google Global News Partnerships vice president Jaffer Zaidi said in a blog post.



The CJPA was passed by the California Assembly in June of last year, and is currently being considered by the state's senate.

"As we've shared when other countries have considered similar proposals, the uncapped financial exposure created by CJPA would be unworkable," Zaidi contended.

"If enacted, CJPA in its current form would create a level of business uncertainty that no company could accept."

Mike McGuire, president pro tempore of the California State Senate, responded to the move by calling it a "dangerous threat by Google that not only sets a terrible precedent here in America, but puts public safety at risk for Californian who depend on the news to keep us informed of life threatening emergencies and local public safety incidents."