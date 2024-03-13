Google starts rollout of AI restrictions for global election year

Mountain View, California - Google has started the rollout of restrictions on what kinds of election -related questions its AI chatbot Gemini will answer as it tries to prevent the spread of "fake news" during a year when billions of people will vote worldwide.

Google has started the rollout of restrictions on what kinds of election-related questions its AI chatbot Gemini will answer as it tries to prevent the spread of "fake news" during a year when billions of people will vote worldwide. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The technology giant said that users in India will be restricted as to what they can ask Gemini, or at least what types of questions it will provide responses to.



It is part of the company’s efforts to ensure that misinformation and disinformation is limited in a year when, according to the Center for American Progress, more than two billion people in 50 countries will head to the polls.

Some of these elections will be contested freely and fairly, while others will not.

The countries where votes are being held this year include the US, Mexico, Russia, and probably the UK as well.

But by far the biggest is India, where around 900 million people are registered to vote according to Chatham House.