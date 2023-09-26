Tech firms roll back misinformation curbs ahead of 2024 elections

San Francisco, California - As a global election season widely expected to be mired in misinformation and falsehoods fast approaches, the big US-based tech platforms are walking back policies meant to curb them, stoking alarm.

Many social media platforms are loosening content moderation policies as misinformation increases ahead of the 2024 elections (stock image). © 123RF/prima91

Whether it is YouTube scrapping a key misinformation policy or Facebook altering fact checking controls, the social media giants are demonstrating a certain lassitude with being the sheriffs of the internet Wild West.



The changes have come in a climate of layoffs, cost-cutting measures, and pressure from right-wing groups that accuse the likes of Facebook-parent Meta or YouTube owner Google of suppressing free speech.

This has spurred tech companies to loosen content moderation policies, downsize trust and safety teams, and, in the case of Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter), restore accounts known for pushing bogus conspiracies.

Those moves, researchers say, have eroded their ability to tackle what is expected to be a deluge of misinformation during more than 50 major elections around the world next year, not only in the United States, but also in India, the African continent, and the European Union.

"Social media companies aren't ready for the 2024 election tsunami," the watchdog Global Coalition for Tech Justice said in a report this month.

"While they continue to count their profits, our democracies are left vulnerable to violent coup attempts, venomous hate speech, and election interference."

In June, YouTube said it will stop removing content that falsely claims the 2020 US presidential election was plagued by "fraud, errors or glitches," a move sharply criticized by misinformation researchers.

YouTube justified its action, saying that removing this content could have the "unintended effect of curtailing political speech."