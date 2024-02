"Haunted" ChatGPT cranks out gibberish for hours

San Francisco, California - ChatGPT spewed nonsensical answers to users' queries for hours Tuesday into Wednesday before eventually returning to its senses.

ChatGPT suffered malfunctions that lasted from Tuesday into Wednesday after a software tweak. © SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

OpenAI, which makes the world-leading generative artificial intelligence (AI) tool, said a software tweak had "introduced a bug with how the model processes language."



"Upon identifying the cause of this incident, we rolled out a fix and confirmed that the incident was resolved," it added.

ChatGPT was giving "peculiar" responses, generating non-existent words, incomplete sentences, and general gobbledygook, developers using the tool said in a discussion forum on the OpenAI website.

"It gives me meaningless words followed by a bizarre list," one developer lamented.

"It feels as if my GPT is haunted or something has been compromised, either on my end or at OpenAI's (end)."