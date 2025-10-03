Jeff Bezos says AI "industrial bubble" has taken tech into a "golden age" – but will the bubble pop?

Turin, Italy - Artificial intelligence technology is in an "industrial bubble," Amazon founder Jeff Bezos told a tech conference in Italy on Friday, but the benefits to society will be "immense."

Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos (pictured) reacts as he speaks with Stellantis' Chairman John Elkann on stage during the Italian Tech Week 2025, at OGR Officine Grandi Riparazioni, in Turin, northern Italy, on Friday. © Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

"Investors don't usually give a team of six people a couple billion dollars with no product... and that's happening today," Bezos told an audience at Tech Week in Turin.

"This is a kind of industrial bubble," said Bezos, who has invested in the American generative AI start-up Perplexity.

But that is not the same as a banking bubble such as the 2008 financial crisis, he argued.

"Those bubbles society wants to avoid. The ones that are industrial are not nearly as bad, it could even be good, because when the dust settles and you see who are the winners, society benefits from those inventions... and that's what's going to happen here."

"This is real," Bezos continued. "The benefits to society from AI are going to be gigantic."