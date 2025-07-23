Trump pushes aggressive new AI strategy as experts raise alarm

Washington DC - President Donald Trump unveiled an aggressive, low-regulation strategy on Wednesday to boost big tech's race to stay ahead of China on artificial intelligence and cement US dominance in the fast-expanding field.

Trump's 25-page "America's AI Action Plan" outlines three aims: accelerating innovation, building infrastructure, and leading internationally on AI.

The administration frames AI advancement as critical to maintaining economic and military supremacy. Environmental consequences are sidelined in the planning document.

"America is the country that started the AI race, and as president of the United States, I'm here today to declare that America is going to win it," Trump told an AI event in Washington.

"Winning this competition will be a test of our capacities unlike anything since the dawn of the space age," he said, before signing several executive orders to give components of the strategy additional legal weight.

In its collection of more than 90 government proposals, Trump's plan calls for sweeping deregulation, with the administration promising to "remove red tape and onerous regulation" that could hinder private sector AI development.

In his wide-ranging speech, Trump insisted that "winning the AI race will demand a new spirit of patriotism and national loyalty in Silicon Valley and beyond."

Trump complained that for too long, "many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building their factories in China, hiring workers in India and slashing profits in Ireland."