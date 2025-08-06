Journalist's "interview" with AI avatar of Parkland school shooting victim causes flood of controversy

New York, New York - Independent journalist Jim Acosta faced a torrent of online criticism Wednesday after he posted an "interview" conducted with an AI avatar of a school shooting victim.

Mariana Rocha (C), holds her son Jackson as she observes a photo of her cousin Joaquin Oliver (R) at a memorial on the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting at Pine Trails Park on February 14, 2023 in Parkland, Florida. © Saul MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Former CNN White House chief correspondent Acosta interacted with a virtual likeness of Joaquin Oliver, one of the 17 people killed in the Parkland, Florida school shooting in 2018.

Acosta, a long-standing hate figure for some supporters of President Donald Trump who often derided the veteran Washington correspondent, has long been an advocate for increased gun control.

The clip posted on Acosta's YouTube channel on August 4 to coincide with what would have been Oliver's 25th birthday has gathered more than 22,000 views.

On the Guy Benson Show on Fox News, conservative columnist Joe Concha said of the segment, "It's just sick."

Acosta said that Oliver's parents, Manuel and Patricia, "have created an AI version of their son to deliver a powerful message on gun violence" after falling victim to one of the deadliest US mass shootings.

In the interview, Acosta asks Oliver – who was killed aged 17 – what happened to him.

Despite having the blessing of Oliver's parents, critics said the approach was tasteless and did not advance the campaign against gun violence.

"It was more of a bizarre AI demonstration than an interview," wrote columnist Kirsten Fleming in the New York Post. "It's also false. And grotesque. Like a dystopian plot come to life."