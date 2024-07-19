Massive global IT outage causes chaos at airlines, banks, and media

Austin, Texas - Airlines, banks, TV channels, and other business across the globe were scrambling to deal with one of the biggest IT crashes in recent years on Friday, apparently caused by an update to an antivirus program.

Global users of the cybersecurity software CrowdStrike Falcon have experienced an IT outage that took on global proportions. © STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP

Major US airlines initially grounded all flights over a communication issue – though American Airlines later said it had reinstated its flights.



Airports across the world said check-in systems were down and services were being handled manually, with delays likely.

Microsoft said in a technical update on its website that the problems began at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, affecting users of its Azure cloud platform running cybersecurity software CrowdStrike Falcon.

"We recommend customers that are able to, to restore from a backup from before this time," the US software giant said.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said on social media platform X that customers had been "impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts."

"The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed," he said.

Shares in CrowdStrike slumped by 20% in pre-market trading.