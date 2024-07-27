Meta oversight board wants deepfake rules for AI Age after Taylor Swift incident

San Francisco, California - Meta's oversight board on Thursday called on the tech titan to bring its rules regarding porn deepfakes out of the "photoshop" days and into the era of artificial intelligence.

Meta's oversight board has called for stricter rules against porn deepfakes after investigating cases like the one involving pop star Taylor Swift. © Collage: IMAGO / SOPA Images & ZUMA Wire

The independent board, which is referred to as a top court for Meta content moderation decisions, said it came up with the recommendation after reviewing two cases involving deepfake images of high-profile women in India and the US, including pop superstar Taylor Swift.



In one case, a deepfake shared on Instagram was left up despite a complaint, and in the other, the faked image was not allowed on the Meta platform.

Both decisions prompted appeals to the board.

The board decided that the deepfakes involved in both cases violated a Meta rule against a practice called "derogatory sexualized photoshop," which needs to be made easier for people to understand, it said.

The board said that Meta defined the term as involving manipulated images sexualized in ways likely to be unwanted by those pictured.