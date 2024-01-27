Taylor Swift backed by White House, SAG-AFTRA over explicit AI photos amid growing crisis

Washington DC - Taylor Swift has received support from the White House and SAG-AFTRA, along with millions of fans, after sexually explicit AI -generated photos of the pop star were spread around X , formerly known as Twitter.

On Friday, the White House spoke out in support for Taylor Swift and condemned the circulation of non-consensual, AI-generated explicit photos of the pop star. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Swifties rallied around the 34-year-old singer after the disturbing images went viral on Thursday, quickly leading phrases like "Protect Taylor Swift" to trend on the platform.

As fans expressed their worries, many others noted that such AI photos are, unfortunately, not uncommon anymore, and there has been concerningly little done to prevent their circulation.

On Friday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre condemned the explicit images of Swift and urged social media platforms like X to take stronger actions to prevent such material from spreading.

"We are alarmed by the reports of the circulation of images… of false images, to be more exact. And it is alarming," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

"So while social media companies make their own independent decisions about content management, we believe they have an important role to play in enforcing their own rules to prevent the spread of misinformation and non-consensual, intimate imagery of real people."

Jean-Pierre further called for legislation targeting such images specifically and noted that the topic of AI remains a focus of the Biden administration. In November 2023, the Department of Justice developed the first-ever helpline providing support for "survivors of image-based sexual abuse," covering both authentic and AI-generated explicit images spread without consent.

Along with support from the White House, Swift was also backed by SAG-AFTRA, which has released a statement urging protections for performers against non-consenual AI-generated material.