Microsoft suffers huge blow in Activision Blizzard takeover

London, UK - Microsoft’s $68.7-billion takeover of Activision Blizzard has been blocked by the UK competition watchdog, in a potentially fatal blow to one of the tech industry’s biggest ever deals.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has prevented the mammoth buyout over concerns in the cloud gaming sector.



Xbox owner Microsoft struck a deal to buy the maker of Candy Crush and Call Of Duty in January 2022.

Microsoft and Activision have both said they will appeal the decision.

Activision, which also makes the Crash Bandicoot and Spyro games, said it will "reassess [its] growth plans for the UK" as a result.

Microsoft meanwhile warned that the move "discourages technology innovation and investment in the UK."