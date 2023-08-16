Snapchat AI chatbot freaks out users after posting its own Story!

Santa Monica, California - Snapchat users have been left feeling "freaked out" after its AI chatbot appeared to post a short video onto its own Story, leading to some claiming they have deleted the app.

Snapchat's aI chatbot posted a short video on its account's Story before reportedly experiencing a "temporary outage." © 123RF/elwynn

Several Snapchat users took to social media on Tuesday night to share screen recordings and screengrabs of the short clip which was posted on the Story of the My AI account in what Snapchat has described as a "temporary outage" which has since been resolved.



The video, which played for a few seconds, displays a beige background with lilac at the top of the frame, leading some to suggest that it showed the corner between a ceiling and a wall.

Taking to X, one user said the uploaded Story "freaked me out so I deleted the app," while others were left fearing the AI feature had evolved or become sentient.

The video was then reportedly deleted, and the AI chat feature temporarily ceased to respond to users’ questions, instead indicating it was experiencing a technical issue in its replies.

Rolled out globally earlier this year, Snapchat’s My AI chatbot is designed to respond to users' messages like a friend, providing answers to trivia, offering advice, and giving recommendations based on location if a user shares their geolocation with the app.