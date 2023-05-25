Western intelligence agencies warn of China-backed hackers targeting US critical infrastructure

Western intelligence agencies on Wednesday issued a joint advisory to highlight the targeting of US critical infrastructure by a China -sponsored malicious cyber actor and help users hunt such activity on their devices.

Western intelligence agencies and Microsoft have sounded the alarm over a Chinese-sponsored cyber actor known as Volt Typhoon (stock image). © IMAGO / agefotostock

Agencies in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK published a joint advisory sharing technical details on "the recently discovered cluster of activity... associated with a People's Republic of China (PRC) state-sponsored cyber actor, also known as Volt Typhoon."

"Private sector partners have identified that this activity affects networks across U.S. critical infrastructure sectors, and the authoring agencies believe the actor could apply the same techniques against these and other sectors worldwide," the advisory said.

Separately, Microsoft said in a Wednesday blog post that it "uncovered stealthy and targeted malicious activity focused on post-compromise credential access and network system discovery aimed at critical infrastructure organizations in the United States."

According to Microsoft, Volt Typhoon "typically focuses on espionage and information gathering."