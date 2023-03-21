What is Bard? The Google "experiment" and ChatGPT rival has arrived

Mountain View, California - Google has announced that it's starting up its AI chatbot Bard, the tech giant's rival to the Microsoft-affiliated ChatGPT.

Bard is an AI chatbot by Google that lets users search for information and receive thorough results. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The program is available for users in the US and UK.

"We’re starting to open access to Bard, an early experiment that lets you collaborate with generative AI," Google executives Sissie Hsiao, vice president of product, and Eli Collins, vice president of research, wrote in a blog post which Bard itself helped write.

"We’ve learned a lot so far by testing Bard, and the next critical step in improving it is to get feedback from more people," the company said on Tuesday.

The beta test is initially only open to users from the US and UK, and further countries are to follow "over time."

Bard is Google's answer to ChatGPT from the Californian start-up OpenAI, which in turn is closely linked to the software corporation Microsoft through billions in investments.

ChatGPT has drawn much attention since its public-facing version launched last year, sparking debate as to how AI could change various industries.