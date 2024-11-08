Maryland overwhelmingly votes to pass abortion rights ballot measure

Annapolis, Maryland - Maryland voters have overwhelmingly approved a measure to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution!

Activists in Annapolis raise signs in support of the constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights on the November 2024 ballot in Maryland. © IMAGO / Newscom World

Maryland's Question 1 garnered just over 74% of the vote on Tuesday, according to NBC.

The measure called for a new article to the Maryland Constitution's Declaration of Rights establishing a right to reproductive freedom, including "the ability to make and effectuate decisions to prevent, continue, or end one's own pregnancy."

"Maryland voters just decided the future of abortion & birth control in the state, voting 'Yes' to adding reproductive freedom into the state constitution!" Planned Parenthood of Maryland celebrated on X.

"Thanks to voters, advocates, and state leadership, MD now joins the rank of states protecting sexual & reproductive care at the highest level possible, securing patients’ constitutional right to make decisions about their bodies and their futures."