Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, November 9, 2025

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: every zodiac sign hopes for good fortune.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Others have great faith in you and your financial wisdom. Your family life is not in order, and it's not because of them!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Balance-focused exercises will strengthen your back. In love, you should not make decisions based on your intellect, but instead on the depth of your feelings – that will be the key to happiness.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Take on a challenge, and you're sure to succeed. You'll probably have to do without romance right now, but you'll have great meetings, nice conversations, and plenty of laughs in the meantime!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You set a fast pace professionally, but not everyone wants to follow it. Your jealousy is pathological and will have the opposite effect.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You approach a complicated task with full power – your boss will notice, and provide you with an offer. If you're not careful, they will decide over your head.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Half-heartedness and hesitation squander opportunities. The sun awakens a desire for something new, but don't turn your whole life upside down.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Protect yourself from those who drain your energy. Make sure that your life doesn't get stuck in a rut. The less stimulation you get, the more comfortable you become.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

If you think about it for too long, others will beat you to it. Spontaneity, in particular, has a lot of charm – if you can enjoy it.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You don't make it easy for friends to approach you, which isn't fair! You are creative, clever, and patient in your field of work.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Speak openly about what you want from your partner – don't expect them to read your mind. Tense aspects herald storm clouds that can only pass so long as you don't react too impatiently or irritably.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Call old friends – they've been waiting a long time for a sign of life from you! It's important to put personal interests aside in favor of an overriding task.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20