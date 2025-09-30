Louisiana seeks arrest of California doctor accused of mailing abortion pills

Louisiana is pursuing an arrest warrant for a California doctor accused of mailing abortion pills in the latest attack on reproductive health care access.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Louisiana is pursuing an arrest warrant for a California doctor accused of mailing abortion pills from out of state.

In a court case filed September 19, the State of Louisiana says it issued the warrant against California-based Dr. Remy Coeytaux for issuing abortion pills via telehealth to a woman named Rosalie Markezich in 2023, according to the Associated Press.

Markezich alleges that her then boyfriend used her email to order the pills. He sent her money to send to Coeytaux – the only contact she said she had with the doctor.

Markezich said she did not want to take the pills but felt forced to do so.

Under Louisiana's strict abortion ban, health care professionals convicted of providing abortion care face hefty fines and possible prison sentences.

Coeytaux also faces a federal lawsuit filed by a Texas man who claims she illegally provided his girlfriend with abortion pills.

"On multiple occasions, I have raised concerns about the unlawful distribution of these pills in our State and the harm that it does to women. It’s dangerous, irresponsible, unethical, and illegal to distribute these pills to strangers in violation of the criminal laws of our State, without any relationship whatsoever to the individual who may ultimately be consuming them," Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said in a statement on X.

"I'll continue to pursue anyone and use any legal means available to us to hold them accountable," Murrill added.

Louisiana vows to take on shield laws for abortion providers

Louisiana has previously charged New York-based doctor Margaret Carpenter for providing medication abortion. Texas also hit Carpenter with a $100,000 fine for remotely prescribing abortion pills.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, has signed legislation to protect abortion providers from out-of-state attacks, while state authorities have refused to extradite Carpenter.

In California, Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has also made moves to fortify shield laws to protect abortion patients and providers.

Murrill said on Monday that she would pursue lawsuits against governors of states with shield laws in place.

Abortion rights advocates have pointed out that harsh restrictions on reproductive health care access can result in traumatic and deadly consequences for pregnant people and their families.

A coalition of attorneys general across states including New York, Minnesota, and Arizona vowed Monday to protect access to mifepristone after the Trump administration reportedly launched a review into the medication's safety.

