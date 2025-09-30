Louisiana seeks arrest of California doctor accused of mailing abortion pills

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Louisiana is pursuing an arrest warrant for a California doctor accused of mailing abortion pills from out of state.

Louisiana is seeking the arrest of a California-based doctor who has been accused of providing abortion pills from out of state via telemedicine. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In a court case filed September 19, the State of Louisiana says it issued the warrant against California-based Dr. Remy Coeytaux for issuing abortion pills via telehealth to a woman named Rosalie Markezich in 2023, according to the Associated Press.

Markezich alleges that her then boyfriend used her email to order the pills. He sent her money to send to Coeytaux – the only contact she said she had with the doctor.

Markezich said she did not want to take the pills but felt forced to do so.

Under Louisiana's strict abortion ban, health care professionals convicted of providing abortion care face hefty fines and possible prison sentences.

Coeytaux also faces a federal lawsuit filed by a Texas man who claims she illegally provided his girlfriend with abortion pills.

"On multiple occasions, I have raised concerns about the unlawful distribution of these pills in our State and the harm that it does to women. It’s dangerous, irresponsible, unethical, and illegal to distribute these pills to strangers in violation of the criminal laws of our State, without any relationship whatsoever to the individual who may ultimately be consuming them," Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said in a statement on X.

"I'll continue to pursue anyone and use any legal means available to us to hold them accountable," Murrill added.