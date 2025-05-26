Planned Parenthood to shut down clinics in Iowa and Minnesota amid assault on abortion rights

Ames, Iowa - Four Planned Parenthood clinics in Iowa and another four in Minnesota will shut down in a year due to government funding restrictions and state abortion bans.

Abortion rights protesters hold signs reading "Make Abortion Safe and Legal" and "Never Again" in a June 2022 rally in Iowa City following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

Iowa's only Planned Parenthood clinic providing abortion procedures – in the city of Ames – is among the facilities set for closure, according to the Associated Press.

Planned Parenthood North Central States (PPNCS) said it will continue to provide medication abortion services in Des Moines and Iowa City.

Meanwhile, Minnesota will see four clinics – in Apple Valley, Richfield, Alexandria, and Bemidji – close down.

In addition to closing facilities, PPNCS will lay off 66 employees and ask 37 more to move to different clinics.

The affiliate – which also serves patients in Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota – will continue providing abortion procedures at six of its remaining 15 clinics.

"We have been fighting to hold together an unsustainable infrastructure as the landscape shifts around us and an onslaught of attacks continues," PPNCS President and CEO Ruth Richardson told AP.