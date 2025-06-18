Georgia woman kept on life support due to abortion laws has baby via emergency C-section

Atlanta, Georgia - Adriana Smith, a 31-year-old pregnant woman in Georgia who has been kept on life support for months, had her baby via C-section last week in a case that has sparked renewed calls for reproductive freedom .

Due to Georgia's strict abortion ban, Adriana Smith (l.), now a mother of two, was kept on life support for months despite being declared brain-dead. © Screenshot/X/@RepPressley

The emergency C-section took place Friday at about 4:41 AM, Smith's mother, April Newkirk, told 11Alive.

Newkirk said the baby boy, named Chance, weights about one pound 13 ounces. He is currently in the NICU.

"He's expected to be okay. He's just fighting," she said, adding, "Just keep praying for him. He's here now."

Smith, who has another young son named Chase, was suffering serious headaches in February when she was nine weeks pregnant. An initial hospital visit ended with only a prescription for medication.

The next morning, when Smith was taken to the hospital where she worked, doctors found multiple blood clots in her brain, and she was declared brain-dead.