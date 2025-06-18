Georgia woman kept on life support due to abortion laws has baby via emergency C-section
Atlanta, Georgia - Adriana Smith, a 31-year-old pregnant woman in Georgia who has been kept on life support for months, had her baby via C-section last week in a case that has sparked renewed calls for reproductive freedom.
The emergency C-section took place Friday at about 4:41 AM, Smith's mother, April Newkirk, told 11Alive.
Newkirk said the baby boy, named Chance, weights about one pound 13 ounces. He is currently in the NICU.
"He's expected to be okay. He's just fighting," she said, adding, "Just keep praying for him. He's here now."
Smith, who has another young son named Chase, was suffering serious headaches in February when she was nine weeks pregnant. An initial hospital visit ended with only a prescription for medication.
The next morning, when Smith was taken to the hospital where she worked, doctors found multiple blood clots in her brain, and she was declared brain-dead.
Adriana Smith scheduled to be removed from life support
Newkirk said doctors kept Smith on life support due to Georgia's strict abortion ban – denying her loved ones the chance to decide what was best for their family.
"I would like people to know that I think all women should have a choice about their body, and I think that I want people to know that she [Smith] was a nurse, an RN. The same field that she worked in was the same people that failed her," Newkirk insisted. "They didn't even do a CT scan on her."
The mother and grandmother said her daughter was set to be removed from life support Tuesday afternoon.
"I'm a mother," Newkirk said. "I shouldn't be burying my daughter. My daughter should bury me."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/@RepPressley & REUTERS