Wyoming Republicans override veto of bill requiring ultrasound for abortion pills

Cheyenne, Wyoming - Wyoming legislators have overridden the governor's veto of a bill requiring people to get ultrasounds before receiving abortion pills.

The Wyoming Senate voted 22-9 to override Republican Governor Mark Gordon's veto of House Enrolled Act 35, following a 45-16 vote by the House the day prior.

The legislation mandates that people who get abortion medication must get ultrasounds within 48 hours beforehand. The requirement could force many to travel potentially long distances in order to do so.

Medical providers could face penalties of up to $9,000 in fines and six months in jail in cases of alleged violations.

Gordon, who described himself as "pro-life," in his veto letter laid out concerns over the lack of exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

"If this Act were to become law, it creates the prospect of an unnecessary, intimate, and invasive procedure (transvaginal ultrasound) which subjects women to an uncomfortable and potentially traumatic experience in what may already be a very overwhelming situation," the governor wrote.