Wyoming judge strikes down sweeping abortion bans in scathing ruling!

Jackson, Wyoming - A Wyoming judge on Monday struck down the state's ban on abortion , as well as a first-in-the-nation ban on pills to end pregnancy.

Two strict abortion bans have been blocked in Wyoming in the latest win for the reproductive rights movement. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens ruled that both bans "impede the fundamental right to make health care decisions for an entire class of people, pregnant women."

"The abortion statutes suspend a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions during the entire term of a pregnancy and are not reasonable or necessary to protect the health and general welfare of the people," she added.

Four women and two nonprofits – including Wellspring Health Access, the state's first full-service abortion clinic – argued that the bans harmed their health and well-being and violated their rights under the Wyoming state constitution.

The constitution's Declaration of Rights, under "Right of healthcare access," states: "Each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions." The language was added after voters in 2012 approved the amendment, intended to protect them from "undue governmental infringement."

Wyoming's "Life is a Human Right Act," passed in 2023, bans abortions in most instances. Violations carry penalties of up to five years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

The medication abortion ban made it a felony to prescribe, sell, or use "any drug for the purpose of procuring or performing an abortion" – under penalty of up to six months in prison and a $9,000 fine.