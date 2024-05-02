Another Boeing whistleblower found dead

Canada - Technical accidents had put the company in the headlines when former Boeing employee John Barnett was found dead a month ago. Now there has been another whistleblower death.

Whistleblower Joshua Dean claimed that there were serious safety deficiencies at Boeing. © 123RF/lightfieldstudios

Joshua Dean, a former quality inspector for Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems, reportedly died Tuesday morning.

The 45-year-old was known for his healthy lifestyle. Despite this, he died unexpectedly from an infection.

First Joshua suffered a stroke, then he was put on dialysis as the infection spread quickly. Doctors even considered amputating his arms and feet to stop the infection.

None of this helped, however, and Joshua soon died.

The 45-year-old is said to have discovered significant manufacturing defects at Boeing as early as October 2022.

When he raised the issue, he says it was swept under the rug and he was fired shortly afterwards.

A few months later, he filed a complaint against his termination with the Department of Labor, alleging "gross misconduct of senior level Spirit AeroSystems Quality Managers."