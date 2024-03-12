Boeing whistleblower found dead days after giving evidence about safety concerns
Charleston, South Carolina - John Barnett, a former Boeing employee turned whistleblower, was recently found dead only days after he warned of safety concerns with the company's aircraft.
According to the BBC, Barnett was found dead from a "self-inflicted" gunshot wound on Saturday, March 9.
Barnett was in South Carolina to undergo questioning about a formal deposition he gave last week about his concerns surrounding the company's safety protocols.
When he failed to show up to the interview on Saturday, the hotel he was staying at was called, and his body was later discovered in his truck in the hotel's parking lot.
Barnett worked for Boeing for 32 years and retired in 2017. That same year, he began going public with claims that the company had "catastrophic" safety failures.
Over the years, Boeing has denied his claims, although reviews by the Federal Aviation Administration have upheld them as true. He has since led an ongoing legal battle against the company.
Boeing's safety protocols under heavy scrutiny after accidents
Boeing has faced recent scrutiny over several incidents of door plugs being blown off of aircraft, causing doors to fly open in the middle of flights.
Barnett's death has sparked countless conspiracy theories, as critics can't make sense of why he would commit suicide during the height of his case.
In a statement released following the news, Boeing said, "We are saddened by Mr. Barnett's passing, and our thoughts are with his family and friends."
